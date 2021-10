Resonance Sound has announced the release of its new sample pack Soulful Vocals 3, a royalty free collection of chill, soft, gentle treats for ambient tunes of all kinds. Make no mistake, these gems fit in where your creativity can get! Pop music, downtempo, more upbeat and electronic genres – give the demo a spin and fall in love with that voice and feeling just as much as we do.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO