Megan Fox recently told Alexa that she’s “proud” of the 2009 film Jennifer’s Body because it helped so many girls come out of the closet. She told the outlet, “I can’t tell you how many girls, from 30 down into their teens — or, f–k that, my age, too — come up to me and are like, ‘I realized I was gay because of you,’ or ‘I felt comfortable coming out because of you,’ because of Jennifer’s Body and the interviews I did about being bisexual before it was cool.”

