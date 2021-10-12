CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Must always be voluntary’: Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aleksandra Bush
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 9 days ago

AUSTIN ( NewsNation Now ) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday stopping any entity in the state, including private business, from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of their employees or consumers.

“No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” the executive order, GA-40 , reads.

The move comes as the Biden administration is set to issue rules requiring employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or test weekly for the coronavirus. Several major companies, including Texas-based American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have said they would abide by the federal mandate.

UAMS Doctors say patients are experiencing long-term COVID symptoms, searching for a cure

In the order, Abbott says Biden’s mandates are “another instance of federal overreach” and the administration is “bullying” private entities into enacting vaccine mandates.”

Abbott, who was previously vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19, also noted in his order that “vaccines are strongly encouraged for those eligible to receive one, but must always be voluntary for Texans.”

Failure to comply with GA-40 can result in fines, according to the document. The order overtakes any conflicting order issued by local officials. The governor is also adding the issue as an item to the third special session agenda.

Abbott previously barred vaccine mandates by state and local government agencies, but until now had let private companies make their own rules for their workers. It was not immediately clear if Abbott’s latest executive order would face a quick court challenge.

COVID-19 IN ARKANSAS: Big drop in active cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline

Texas has seen a recent decrease in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. But a rising death toll from the recent surge caused by the delta variant has the state rapidly approaching 67,000 total fatalities since the pandemic began in 2020.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KXAN contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

KARK 4 News

FDA authorizes Moderna and J&J booster shots, OKs mix and match

U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.
KARK 4 News

IRS Bank reporting requirement could raise taxes on working class

A provision is being proposed as part of the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better spending package that has the potential to change the rules for all banks and credit unions. In addition, the proposed provision could potentially increase the amount of income taxes paid by the majority of all account holders, this according to John […]
KARK 4 News

Mixing vaccine brands should be safe, former COVID testing chief says

The Food and Drug Administration could endorse mixing COVID-19 vaccine brands as early as this week, according to a new report from the New York Times. The Trump administration's testing chief said it would make sense based on recent data.
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

