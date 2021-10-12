CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Matt Amodio’s history-making ‘Jeopardy!’ run ends

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GM5HS_0cOcVpOH00

NEW YORK (AP) — All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” did just that on Monday’s show, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money.

Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and came third on Monday’s show, his streak cut short by new champion Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida.

Amodio finished No. 2 on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only Ken Jennings with 74 wins. He won a total of $1,518,601, which puts him third on the all-time non-tournament cash winnings list behind James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700).

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Matt Amodio crosses $1 million mark: ‘This is just a childhood dream’

“l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere,” Amodio, a fifth-year computer science Ph.D student at Yale University, said in a statement.

He became known for starting all of his questions with “What’s…” instead of using suitable alternatives such as “Who is…,” an unorthodox approach that made some longtime viewers groan.

But it was within the quiz show’s rules and, as Amodio explained, helped him limit any “unnecessary moving parts” that might undermine his effectiveness.

What became known as the “Amodio Rodeo” proved a welcome distraction for the quiz show and its producer Sony Pictures Television, which saw its effort to replace its late and beloved host Alex Trebek founder.

‘Big Bang Theory’ star marries longtime partner

Sony turned to guest hosts Mayim Bialik and Jennings after its original pick for the job, “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards, exited the show following the disclosure of his past disparaging podcasts remarks about women and others.

Sony has said it was resuming its search for a permanent host.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Former Jeopardy Champ Shares Not-So-Positive Thoughts On Mayim Bialik And Host Debacle

2021 has been a year like no other for Jeopardy! fans, who have witnessed quite a bit of chaos in the aftermath of beloved host Alex Trebek's death in late 2020. With its celebrity-filled quest to secure a new permanent host featuring its share of ups and downs, Jeopardy! has faced a ton of criticism in recent months, tied largely to all things Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik. And the board-jumping former champion Arthur Chu is among those with less-than-glowing remarks about the daily game show.
TV & VIDEOS
FOX31 Denver

Denver Comedy Underground with Lisa Curry

Lisa Curry is an internationally touring comedian and TV writer based in Los Angeles. She began her career as part of Second City Hollywood’s house improv ensemble, where she performed with some of the most well-respected names in comedy. Her quick mind and sharp wit have landed her jobs as a correspondent, covering a range […]
DENVER, CO
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan makes candid comment about career change

Michael Strahan is there to wake everyone up with the latest news headlines on Good Morning America in the week, but before his daytime TV career, he was a sporting hero. The dad-of-four was in a nostalgic mood over the weekend as he watched back a montage of him playing for the New York Giants with his former teammates.
NFL
WWD

Media People: Harris Faulkner, Fox News Channel Anchor

Early in her career, Harris Faulkner was known as “disaster girl” for her innate moxie as a breaking news reporter. Her work at a string of local stations in Greenville, N.C., Minneapolis-Saint Paul and Kansas City netted her several Emmy Awards and in 2005, a brief tenure on a national show — the now-defunct infotainment program “A Current Affair,” which was produced 20th Century Fox.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Trevor Jones Dies: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Was 34

Trevor Jones, a contestant on Millionaire Matchmaker who also appeared on CNBC’s The Profit, has died at 34 years of age, according to his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky. Lubinsky said Jones died on October 9, “from a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.” According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls…People who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome usually have overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.” Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, according to the clinic, “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Popculture

'Chicago P.D.' Makes Big Change Behind the Scenes

Chicago P.D. is undergoing a major shakeup behind the scenes. After serving in his position for the past four years, Rick Eid is leaving his position as showrunner on the beloved NBC police procedural drama, with current writer and executive producer Gwen Sigan taking over. Sigan's new positon as showrunner comes after she signed an overall deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, which produces the show, Deadline was first to report.
TV SERIES
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kawhi Leonard News

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had major news to share with his fans this week. However, his latest announcement has nothing to do with his eventual return to the hardwood. It turns out Leonard’s executive produced album, Culture Jam Vol. 1, will be officially released this Friday. The album...
NBA
Fox News

Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed

Video vixen Tawny Kitaen's cause of death has been revealed. Kitaen, known for her roles in a number of ‘80s music videos, died on May 7. A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that the star's cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy. The manner of death was ruled natural.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television#Yale University#Ap#Big Bang Theory
Variety

Fox News Draws Late-Night Comedy Crowd With ‘Gutfeld!’

Fox News has drawn a big crowd for years with shows that skewer liberals and the perceived excesses of the left. Now the cabler is seeing strong returns for its experiment with Greg Gutfeld as host of a comedy-oriented 11 p.m. hour that blends roundtable discussion, sketches and Gutfeld’s pointed monologues in a “Daily Show”-meets-“Politically Incorrect” format. Recent episodes have featured Gutfeld and guests railing against familiar culture war topics like “wokesters” questioning traditions in math, the concept of gender fluidity and a defense of Joe Rogan in his fight with CNN. “I haven’t seen a doctor get that traumatized since my last...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How Rachel Maddow, Robin Roberts and Other TV Anchors Are Pivoting to Compete in the Streaming Wars

The job of the modern TV-news anchor may have less to do with TV as information junkies get their fixes and facts from a wider array of media venues. The days of watching a popular anchor like Dan Rather solely on a broadcast program like venerable “CBS Evening News” are quickly fading. The rise of streaming video has created new opportunities for journalists and the venues they fill with content. With that in mind, Endeavor’s WME talent agency, one of the industry’s largest, is giving new thought to how to serve a wide array of clients that include ABC News’ Robin...
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Controversial Wrestling Star Returns After Hiatus

Welcome back. Wrestlers are a unique form of athletes as you can see them stepping in and then back out of the ring almost out of nowhere. While mainstream athletes tend to stick around straight through their careers, some wrestlers start and stop at various points. It can make for some surprising returns, and that was the case again this weekend when a star came back.
WWE
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Dave Chappelle is a relic, it's time to retire him

Editor’s Note: this piece contains strong language. Dave Chapelle is a sellout. His latest stand-up special for Netflix, "The Closer," is his last one for a while, according to him. Good, he should spend some more time working on better material. The comedian is famous in recent times for his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Distractify

Jesse Spencer Is Leaving 'Chicago Fire,' but Who Is the Actor Married To?

Thanks to a long career on American TV, Australian actor Jesse Spencer is a familiar face to most Americans. He was on House for most of the show's run and has been starring on Chicago Fire for the last nine years. Now, after 10 seasons with the show, Jesse has decided to leave. Following the news of his character's departure, many wanted to learn more about the actor, including who he's married to.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Netflix Employees Stage Walkout In Hollywood Over Dave Chappelle Special

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of Netflix employees and their supporters staged a walkout Wednesday in Hollywood to protest the transphobic comments made by Dave Chappelle in his latest comedy special released earlier this month by the streaming giant. People rally in support of the Netflix transgender employee walkout in Los Angeles, California on Oct. 20, 2021. (Getty Images) The walkout and protest took place at around 10:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Vine Street, a few blocks from the Netflix building at Sunset Bronson Studios off Sunset Boulevard. “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Rolling Stones To Take The Stage At SoFi Stadium Thursday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The Rolling Stones will take the stage at SoFi Stadium on Thursday as part of their “No Filter 2021” tour. “Tonight the Rolling Stones play the first of two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles,” the band wrote on Twitter. Tonight the Rolling Stones play the first of two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles! All show posters are available to order through the Stones official store at https://t.co/eUeXvcgjTI pic.twitter.com/awPdZuRaoa — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) October 14, 2021 The Stones will be joined by special guest Ghost Hounds. The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. The band will return to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October, 17 for their second show. The SoFi Stadium shows are part of the new dates that were added to the band’s tour, which started in 2019. The 2020 leg of the tour was forced to stop due to the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

3K+
Followers
806
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy