CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Historic zoning commission approving reconstruction recommendations for some 2nd Ave buildings

By Blake Summers, Content Producer
WSMV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tuesday afternoon, Metro Nashville’s Historic Zoning Commission approved reconstruction recommendations for two buildings along 2nd Avenue North that took major impacts from the Christmas Day Bombing. PHOTOS: Explosion rocks downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. Representatives for the project involving rehabilitation, demolition and reconstruction of 170-0176 Second...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Johnston

Comments / 0

Community Policy