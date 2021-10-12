Historic zoning commission approving reconstruction recommendations for some 2nd Ave buildings
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tuesday afternoon, Metro Nashville’s Historic Zoning Commission approved reconstruction recommendations for two buildings along 2nd Avenue North that took major impacts from the Christmas Day Bombing. PHOTOS: Explosion rocks downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. Representatives for the project involving rehabilitation, demolition and reconstruction of 170-0176 Second...www.wsmv.com
Comments / 0