WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2021-10-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas, northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO