WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 9 days ago

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO. * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations. of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. Visibilities. less than one half mile possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including the...

WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... Patchy dense fog can be expected in portions of southwest South. Dakota and northeast Wyoming this morning. Motorists can expect. rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. This. includes portions of highways 79 and 44. Remember to use your...
WYOMING STATE
WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 728 FPUS53 KUNR 211947. .LATE THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the. lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to. 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10...
ENVIRONMENT
Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas, northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS

