Starting next year, Albany will have a city employee to patrol the parks and trails, watch out for trouble, and do something about it when trouble is found. The city council approved the position of “park service officer” last week. The vote was 5-1, with Bessie Johnson voting no. She didn’t explain her vote, but during a work session two days before she had wondered whether the new position would be able to do much. She also questioned the cost, estimated to be $95,000 in pay and benefits.

