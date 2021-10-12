WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2021-10-21 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. There may be isolated areas dropping down into the upper 20s, especially along and north of Highway 34. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas, northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From 3 AM MDT /4 AM CDT/ to 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO