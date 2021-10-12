CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Post-pandemic world requires resilient, reliable supply chains: Jaishankar at CICA Ministerial 2021

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], October 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the post-pandemic world requires resilient and reliable supply chains with greater trust and transparency among countries. The remarks came while Jaishankar was addressing the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021 in Kazakhastan.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

Virtual mobility and overseas learning in a post-pandemic world

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. The enthusiasm for living and studying abroad has waned as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the importance of in-person and on-campus experience for a full-time and residential college generation...
EDUCATION
theloadstar.com

Resilience the key as trends point to shorter supply chains using sea-air

The pandemic has created shorter supply chains and a trend towards sea-air cargo, according to Toll Global Forwarding. In a new report, produced with Asialink Business, the forwarder says the pace of change in logistics over the past two years has been greater than the past two decades, with a “clear trend towards shorter, regional supply chains.”
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jaishankar woes CICA Foreign Ministers to ensure Afghan soil not used for supporting terrorism

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], October 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday wooed Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Foreign Ministers in the 2021 Ministerial that Afghan territory should not be used for supporting terrorism. Speaking at the Joint Meeting of CICA Foreign Ministers with the President of Kazakhstan...
POLITICS
fox26houston.com

Diaper shortage hits US amid COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues

Many American families are having a hard time finding diapers for their infants and toddlers as the National Diaper Bank Network said 1 in 3 American families are in need of the baby item. The network suggested to the New York Times the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the global supply...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaishankar
The Independent

Rishi Sunak calls on world to work together on supply chain issues

The G7 group of leading world economies will work more closely together to monitor supply chain issues.Chancellor Rishi Sunak chaired a meeting of finance ministers on Wednesday in Washington DC in the week when the International Monetary Fund and World Bank are convening in the US capital.The UK has been hard hit by fears of supply shortages, partly due to a lack of HGV drivers, while pandemic restrictions and poor weather conditions have affected shipping in China and east Asia and had knock-on impacts worldwide.The Treasury said Mr Sunak told the meeting of the “importance of global co-operation to ensure...
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

5 insights to guide ASEAN’s digital generation in a post-pandemic world

We surveyed 86,000 people from six ASEAN countries about their views for a post-pandemic world. The ASEAN Digital Generation Report reveals five common trends. These include hope for a more caring society and digitization as a driver of economic recovery. In just one year, spurred by a global pandemic, the...
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

Financing Resilience in Post-COVID-19 Manufacturing and Supply Systems

Supply chains have been disrupted and altered over the past years in an unprecedented way as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and megatrends such as emerging technologies, sustainability imperatives and the reconfiguration of globalization. Companies are now building on recent learnings to reassess their long-term strategies and accelerate investments in priority capabilities to help them prepare for and navigate future disruption that may affect global value chains.
INDUSTRY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Crystal packing business plays key supply chain role during pandemic

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, leaders at Independent Packing Services Inc. had little time to debate whether the company would proceed with in-person operations during initial stay-at-home orders. Demand from clients pushed an immediate answer. Those clients wrote letters deeming Crystal-based IPSI an essential business — and the...
CRYSTAL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Ani#External Affairs#Covid#Cica
Delaware Business Times

Pandemic may spark strong international links in supply chain

NEWARK — It’s been 20 months since COVID-19 has rocked the world, but top biopharmaceutical leaders, Delaware leadership and European Union delegates are optimistic that one lesson may outlast the pandemic: collaboration, rather than competition, on cutting-edge treatments benefits all. It’s a hard-learned lesson, after enduring the beginning of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
International Relations
Birmingham Star

Telangana IT Minister KTR interacts with European Business Group

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Telangana Information technology and industries minister K T Rama Rao spoke at a webinar with the members of European Business Group on Wednesday. The Minister said that the State Government has been giving top priority to sectors include IT, electronics, life sciences including pharmaceutical,...
RETAIL
Birmingham Star

Decades worth of experience of Universal Immunisation Programme helped Health Ministry proceed with COVID-19 vaccination rapidly: ICMR DG

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): As India achieved the landmark of inoculating 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday, the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava said that the decades worth of experience gained through the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) helped the Union Health Ministry go forward with the vaccination drive rapidly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

WHO regional director congratulates India for administering over 1 billion COVID vaccine doses

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of World Health Organization South-East Asia on Thursday congratulated India for administering one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country. "Huge congratulations to India for marking yet another milestone, a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered," she said in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

'Technical glitch' interrupts Indian diplomat's assertions on China's BRI at UN transport conference in Beijing last week

By Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): A technical glitch at the United Nations transport conference held in Beijing last week raised eyebrows and surprised many. Microphone suddenly went silent when Indian diplomat Priyanka Sohoni was explaining India's position on China's Belt And Road Initiative (BRI). The chair of...
INDIA
TechRadar

Securing BYOD in the post-pandemic world

There have been more changes to cloud and network access during the pandemic than in the previous five years together. Personal devices accessing corporate networks increased 20% in 2020, creating new complexity and increasing risk. New approaches to work are making IT rethink policies and cybersecurity practices for end-user devices. Many of these new policies are more lenient, allowing more and different devices to be used, but they also are creating more chaos.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy