Post-pandemic world requires resilient, reliable supply chains: Jaishankar at CICA Ministerial 2021

The G7 group of leading world economies will work more closely together to monitor supply chain issues.Chancellor Rishi Sunak chaired a meeting of finance ministers on Wednesday in Washington DC in the week when the International Monetary Fund and World Bank are convening in the US capital.The UK has been hard hit by fears of supply shortages, partly due to a lack of HGV drivers, while pandemic restrictions and poor weather conditions have affected shipping in China and east Asia and had knock-on impacts worldwide.The Treasury said Mr Sunak told the meeting of the “importance of global co-operation to ensure...

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO