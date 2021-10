BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures cool down for Wednesday as highs remain in the upper 60s along with a few rain showers and a gusty breeze. 70s return for the end of the week but some scattered showers accompany the milder air on both Thursday & Friday. The BIG change back to normal October temperatures arrives over the weekend dropping temperatures into the 50s with plumes of lake rain by Sunday.