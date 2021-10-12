CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Over half a million people rode Montgomery County’s Flash in its inaugural year. You can help Ride On plan for the future.

By Montgomery County Department of Transportation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content is sponsored by Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Montgomery County Department of Transportation is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the county’s first rapid transit service – the Flash. More than half a million customers have used the new, frequent and reliable Flash service. The Flash operates on Colesville Road/Columbia Pike (US 29) and connects downtown Silver Spring Transit Center with Burtonsville, with stops along the way. It features dedicated bus lanes, fuel-efficient buses, bike racks inside, Wi-Fi and USB ports. The Flash has two routes both starting at the Silver Spring Transit Center. The Orange route makes 10 stops from the Silver Spring Transit Center to Briggs Chaney, while the Blue route makes five stops from the Silver Spring Transit Center to the Park and Ride in Burtonsville.

