Rivian was founded in 2009 by RJ Scaringe, who had just completed his Ph.D. program at MIT's Sloan Automotive Laboratory. The company initially set out to build an electric sports car, but in early 2012 switched focus to electric SUVs and trucks. Scaringe explained at the time that electric sports cars wouldn't allow Rivian to "deliver the level of change we felt we had the potential to drive." Rivian moved its headquarters from Michigan to California in 2020. It began production in its first factory in Normal, Illinois this summer and has reportedly kicked off the search for its second factory location.

