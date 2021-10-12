CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ice-cold bats put powerful Dodgers on brink of early winter

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frigid wind gusts roared in from center field well before sundown and

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
ESPN

Tired Max Scherzer exits in 5th, Julio Urias pitches 8th as Los Angeles Dodgers lose Game 2 of NLCS to Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA -- Max Scherzer isn't usually agreeable to being removed in the middle of a baseball game. It's the type of situation that visibly enrages him and often sends his manager back into the dugout. But when Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts emerged onto the field at Truist Park in Sunday's fifth inning, with one on and one out and the Atlanta Braves' lineup due to bat a third time, Scherzer nodded in agreement. He told Roberts that he "gave it all I had" and dutifully handed over the baseball.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers fans are no-shows for winner-take-all Game 5

Despite hosting Game 5 at Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers fans are apparently no-shows to support their team in what could be their final NLCS game. The Los Angeles Dodgers may have come back from a 3-1 deficit last year, but this year, Dodgers fans aren’t feeling as lucky. At...
MLB
foxla.com

Los Angeles Dodgers on brink of elimination in Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - Frigid wind gusts roared in from center field well before sundown and continued through the late innings Monday night. They buffeted the foul poles and turned normally pleasant Chavez Ravine into a whirling cauldron that felt and played more like the San Francisco waterfront, or even old Candlestick Park.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Bats#San Francisco#Early Winter#Ap
Sports Illustrated

The Red Sox Demoralized the Astros. Now What?

Well, things are looking pretty bleak right now for the Astros. They didn’t necessarily need to win Monday night’s Game 3 at Fenway Park. Falling behind 2–1 in a best-of-seven series isn’t that bad. At a minimum, all they had to do was this: Win one of the three games in Boston to send the series ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Braves again blow their chance for 3-0 NLCS lead on Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luke Jackson threw the pitch he wanted in the exact location he wanted it, and Cody Bellinger still hammered that above-the-letters fastball deep into the frenzied right field stands at Dodger Stadium for a tying three-run homer in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series. “Sad...
MLB
theScore

Dodgers pushed to brink after another pitching plan goes awry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers were asking the world of Julio Urías when he took the mound for the fourth time in 12 days. Although Urías was the only 20-game winner in baseball this season, Los Angeles had used him in three roles in the past week alone. Urías and the Dodgers all claimed it was nothing he couldn't handle, but the left-hander was out of rhythm and away from his normal between-starts preparation when he took on the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.
MLB
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Bellinger, Betts rally Dodgers, cut Braves' NLCS lead to 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger keeps erasing a forgettable regular season, with his latest big swing putting the Los Angeles Dodgers right back in the NL Championship Series. Bellinger hit a tying, three-run homer and Mookie Betts then lined an RBI double in the Dodgers' eighth-inning rally, storming back...
MLB
CBS LA

Evening Commute Could Be Difficult With Dodgers, Lakers Playing At Home

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Both the Dodgers and the Lakers are playing home games Tuesday, which could make this afternoon’s commute a particularly difficult slog. The Downtown LA-Elysian Park area could see a big rush of sports fans coming and going at the same time, right in the middle of the evening commute. NLCS Game 3 will take place at Dodger Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 2:08 p.m. The playoff day game will pit the boys in blue in a must-win situation against the Braves, after two heart-rending losses in Atlanta. That game could potentially be ending just as Lakers fans are trying to get to Staples Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Golden State Warriors. Fans who plan to be at Dodger Stadium have an alternate to driving – using the free Dodger Stadium Express bus from Union Station, which is accessible by most municipal bus lines and Metro Rail’s B, D and L lines, as well as Metrolink and Amtrak. Face masks are required while on board or waiting to board. Laker fans considering public transportation to avoid the traffic crunch can Metro rail to reach Pico Station, which is just a block away from Staples Center.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy