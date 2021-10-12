Oil steady, gold under pressure

The Fed taper trade has been well and truly kicked to the sidelines for now. Earnings are dominating the headlines and market sentiment, even as bond yields, energy prices, commodities and rate hike expectations around the world continue to creep higher. It is with good reason though, Q3 earnings for the most part in both the US and over in Europe have been very positive. Notably, from my perspective, FMCG giants such as P&G have been able to hike prices to offset rising input costs, something I thought that sector would find very challenging. Tesla delivered overnight as well, showing strong growth in net profit, revenue, and deliveries. Shares eased slightly though in a classic buy-the-rumour, sell-the-fact move. I still struggle with the concept of buying an EV in countries such as China, Singapore, and Indonesia for example, where most of their electricity is generated from fossil fuels. And readers should look up the costs of replacing a tree-hugger friendly battery pack on an older Tesla that is out of factory warranty, it is interesting reading. They do look cool though and have a high “wokeness” index.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO