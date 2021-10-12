CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil steady, gold under pressure

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices powered higher overnight with Brent crude nearing USD 85.00 and WTI USD 82.00 a barrel as the Asia rally continued into New York. Only a statement by a US official saying stocks could be released from the SPR capped the gains, leading to a small retreat into the close. Brent crude finished 1.33% higher at USD 83.65, and WTI rose 1.25% to USD 80.50 a barrel for the session.

marketpulse.com

Oil dips on coal threat, gold rises

Oil prices have eased in Asia after China’s threat to cap coal prices saw the mainland coal futures slump limit down once again today. That has unwound some of oil’s gains overnight after Saudi Arabia poured cold water on more OPEC+ production, oil or gas, and US official Crude Inventories, Gasoline and Distillates fell sharply, including crude stocks at the Cushing hub. Brent crude finished 0.85% higher at USD 85.85 overnight, testing USD 86.00 intraday. It has retreated by 0.70% to USD 85.25 a barrel in Asia. WTI jumped 1.33% to USD 83.50 overnight, testing USD 84.00 a barrel intraday. In Asia though, it has fallen 0.50% to USD 83.10 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Showing Signs of Resilience Amid Pressure

Gold markets rallied a bit on Wednesday as we continue to see the markets reach towards the massive downtrend line as well as the 200-day EMA. The market is going to see a lot of resistance just above this overall area, extending all the way to the $1805 level, so as long as we stay below there, I have no interest whatsoever in trying to get long. As long as we stay below that massive barrier, I do not have any interest in trying to get too cute, because with the interest rates in the United States continuing to rise, it works against the value of gold in general, so I think you need to pay close attention to the 10-year note.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Earnings season keeps on earning

The Fed taper trade has been well and truly kicked to the sidelines for now. Earnings are dominating the headlines and market sentiment, even as bond yields, energy prices, commodities and rate hike expectations around the world continue to creep higher. It is with good reason though, Q3 earnings for the most part in both the US and over in Europe have been very positive. Notably, from my perspective, FMCG giants such as P&G have been able to hike prices to offset rising input costs, something I thought that sector would find very challenging. Tesla delivered overnight as well, showing strong growth in net profit, revenue, and deliveries. Shares eased slightly though in a classic buy-the-rumour, sell-the-fact move. I still struggle with the concept of buying an EV in countries such as China, Singapore, and Indonesia for example, where most of their electricity is generated from fossil fuels. And readers should look up the costs of replacing a tree-hugger friendly battery pack on an older Tesla that is out of factory warranty, it is interesting reading. They do look cool though and have a high “wokeness” index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Stocks#Oil Markets#Spr#Asian
marketpulse.com

Oil slides, gold softer

Crude prices are lower as holes emerge in the short-term demand outlook and as EU leaders gather and try to figure out how to deal with spiraling energy prices and maintain efforts into transitioning to clean energy. Oil seems like it could be vulnerable to some modest weakness as the reopening of the global economy has hit a road bump as many countries tighten lockdowns. Russia is losing the battle against COVID and has introduced a weeklong office shutdown and made the decision for unvaccinated over-60 years old to stay at home for four months. Latvia is struggling with the virus and is closing shops and bars for a month.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Earnings continue to impress

Stock markets are marginally lower on Thursday, continuing the trend of choppy trade this week as we await more earnings reports. The results we’ve seen so far have been very encouraging and that’s continued over the last 24 hours, with Tesla surpassing expectations on the bottom line and Barclays continuing the trend of strong investment banking results and reserve releases that had previously been set aside for potential loan losses.
STOCKS
