Saint Louis, MO

As COVID-19 vaccination deadlines pass, St. Louis hospitals say most workers complied

By St. Louis Public Radio
stlpublicradio.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospital officials in St. Louis say the vast majority of their employees have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine by the fall deadlines administrators set earlier this summer. While some hospital officials had worried the vaccination requirements would lead people to quit rather than get the vaccine, there hasn’t been a mass exodus of workers, said Dr. Clay Dunagan, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

news.stlpublicradio.org

