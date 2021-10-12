CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Design Meets Functionality in Façades: High-Tech Aluminium Surfaces

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Design Meets Functionality in Façades: High-Tech Aluminium Surfaces. The design of a facade defines its architectural identity. Besides being a barrier against diverse weather conditions, providing acoustic comfort, and regulating light penetration, the external skin of a building determines its character and perception. At first glance, a facade can make the building stand out or blend with its urban environment, or even convey different levels of brightness, translucency, and smoothness. Simultaneously, the structure and color of interior walls and ceilings can leave a lasting impression when entering a room.

