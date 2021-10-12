Boys soccer: Brown's late goal lifts Somers

Buy Now

The third lead for the Somers High boys soccer team on Monday was the charm.

After seeing a pair of one-goal advantages get away, Patrick Brown scored the deciding goal for the Spartans with two minutes left and they hung on for a 3-2 win over Bolton in NCCC action at Bolton High.

Brown had an assist on Tom Lesco’s goal that gave Somers (6-3-0) a first-half lead. The Bulldogs (5-3-1) got even at halftime as Dylan Bonanno converted a rebound of Finn Alibrio’s free kick.

Ryan Symington, assisted by Lesco, put the Spartans back in front early in the second half but Bonanno struck again with 14 minutes to go following some excellent work by Dimani Rainford. But Brown would answer for Somers and it would hold up.

“Somers is a skilled, hard-working, and organized team,” Bolton coach Brian Dube said. “I am very proud of my boys’ work rate today. Unfortunately, we came up short.”

Trevor Buchanan had six saves in goal for the Bulldogs while Spartans’ goalie Owen Argiro made three saves.

Both teams go on the road Wednesday as Bolton visits Ellington and Somers travels to Windsor Locks.

Girls

BOLTON 2, STAFFORD 1. In Bolton, Isabel Kenney got Bolton started and Bella Sklenar finished it off as the home team picked up an NCCC win.

Kenney, assisted by Madison Peacock, gave Bolton (2-5-1) a lead in the opening 30 seconds. It stayed 1-0 until 11:56 remained when Sklenar hit the net with an assist by Nicky Gallacher.

Abby Kearns scored for Stafford (1-5-3) with 4:02 left.

Allie Buonomano made eight saves for Bolton while Stafford’s Drea Orwell recorded four saves.

Both teams are home Wednesday as Bolton entertains Ellington and Stafford plays host to Suffield.