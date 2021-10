Hardware as a Service, Haas, is here to stay, and it makes sense. Thanks to HaaS, the way your business procures, utilizes, and replaces your IT is about to change. Why saddle your business with expensive IT expenditures that are literally depreciating assets, when you can lease tech assets affordably and pay for the services to that equipment rather purchasing it? With the intention of minimalism, more businesses are looking to own less “things,” especially those which become quickly obsolete and unsupported like servers, firewalls, phones, computers and other devices.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 HOURS AGO