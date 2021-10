Thursday has arrived once again, and it's here to prove why it's the second-best day of the work week! The Epic Games Store has been updated yet again with new freebies for players to claim, and one of them happens to be a game that debuted on the original Xbox: Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse! Stubbs is the only free game this week, but the Epic Games Store is also offering a free Epic Pack for the free-to-play game Paladins. Both of these options are available for users through October 21st.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO