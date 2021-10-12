Girls, Use Your Voice

If there is one thing that women around the world just do not have enough of, it’s a voice. While we have come far in the past century as women, we still have so far to go to gain equal opportunities and experiences for women. There are still so many things wrong with the gender pay gap, the way women are viewed in the workplace and the way our bodies are policed – even in 2021. As women, we have to do all that we can to teach the girls coming up behind us and in generations beneath us to speak up and sing out when they are experiencing things that are harming them. If we don’t teach our daughters, sisters, friends and more to have a voice, women will continue to be stuck in a cycle of silence.