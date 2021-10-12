CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Girls, Use Your Voice

By Shelby Barone
ocmomblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there is one thing that women around the world just do not have enough of, it’s a voice. While we have come far in the past century as women, we still have so far to go to gain equal opportunities and experiences for women. There are still so many things wrong with the gender pay gap, the way women are viewed in the workplace and the way our bodies are policed – even in 2021. As women, we have to do all that we can to teach the girls coming up behind us and in generations beneath us to speak up and sing out when they are experiencing things that are harming them. If we don’t teach our daughters, sisters, friends and more to have a voice, women will continue to be stuck in a cycle of silence.

ocmomblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
nny360.com

Horton will use her voice for greater good

I would like to take this opportunity to publicly endorse Amy Horton as candidate for the Watertown City Council. I have known Amy since she was a small child and a student of mine. Now, Amy’s daughter is part of my dance studio’s Outreach Company. Amy is not a seasoned...
ELECTIONS
ocmomblog.com

Encouraging Your Kids To Make Friends

Any parents with kids know the anxiety of watching their child play alone at a social gathering or in the schoolyard. While some kids might naturally be social butterflies, it’s a simple fact that some children need a bit more encouragement than others. Nothing wrong with that! I think that every parent wants to see their kids succeed and thrive in social settings. Some parents, however, try using heavy-handed strategies to force kids to play together by arranging playdates or making their child talk to a peer. When was the last time you felt comfortable being made to talk to someone when you didn’t want to? I’m pretty sure it was never.
KIDS
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Interfaith Voices: Using sacred activism for modern problems

It’s becoming harder and harder to ignore the realities of the climate emergency and, unless we do something soon, the events of this last summer will only be a prelude to previously incomprehensible levels of devastation and death. In the face of this kind of existential threat, our natural response...
ADVOCACY
momjunction.com

27 Romantic Ways To Ask A Girl To Be Your Girlfriend

Are you spending most of your time with a girl either in person or on the phone? Do you take care of her and like to impress her? It shows that your friendship has moved on to the next level. In such a case, you may want to ask her to be your girlfriend, which is quite a stressful task.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beneath Us
eugeneweekly.com

Using Your Voice for Racial Justice with Ruby Bridges

You’ve seen the iconic image of her by Norman Rockwell — the 1964 painting titled The Problem We All Live With — in which a small Black girl in a white dress is dwarfed by the four deputy U.S. marshals escorting her to school. Now Ruby Bridges tells her story of being that 6-year-old child in 1960 and entering the newly desegregated public school system in New Orleans. Using Your Voice for Racial Justice with Ruby Bridges is the first of a four-month listening series that is part of United Way of Lane County’s launch of its Racial Justice Fund, and it aims to inspire hope and resilience on Oct. 28 to Lane County school students and the general public in the ongoing fight for racial equity. Bridges, the oldest of five children, was the first Black child to enter William Frantz Elementary School. White parents pulled their children from the school, and only one teacher, Barbara Henry, agreed to teach her. Bridges and her family persevered, and today she chairs the Ruby Bridges Foundation. Its goal is to promote “the values of tolerance, respect and appreciation of all differences.”
LANE COUNTY, OR
WOMI Owensboro

Girl, Water Your Grass Podcaster on Shaped by Faith

Shaped by FAITH guest Mary Katherine Wathen is a daughter, wife, mother of six, friend, and avid runner. She is passionate about fulfilling her God given desires and purpose while leading women to pursue their dreams and goals. She and her good friend Maria Spears hosts a popular podcast called, Girl, Water Your Grass.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Yoga Journal

How I’m Using Yoga to Protect the Earth and Honor Indigenous Voices

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Nature is constantly extolled for its healing benefits. And for good reason: Western science connects spending time in nature with improved physical and mental health. But what is sadly left out of that equation is acknowledging and honoring the original inhabitants of the land we live on and their ancestral wisdom—even as First Nations people tirelessly advocate for climate justice and land protection.
YOGA
ocmomblog.com

6 Significant Gifts That Will Make Your Mom Happy

What does a mom want? What can you get her that will make her happy? These are questions that every son or daughter asks themselves when they have to buy a present for their mother. This blog post will take a look at six significant gifts that will make your mom happy.
RELATIONSHIPS
wisconsinlife.org

Miss Black USA Uses Her Experience, Voice to Help Children of Color

“Your queen,” says the pageant announcer, “is Miss Black Wisconsin.” In that moment, life for TeKema Balentine changed. Historically, Wisconsin tends not to produce beauty queens so when Balentine heard her name, she looked around at the other contestants and said, “Not me, really? Wisconsin won the pageant?”. As Miss...
MADISON, WI
ocmomblog.com

How to make a birthday invitation video

Birthdays are meant to be the best days of the entire year. People wait patiently each year to see what others have planned for them and how their friends plan on surprising them on this special occasion. Well, if you, too, have a friend whose birthday is coming up and want to do something special, there is nothing better than throwing them a surprise party.
ocmomblog.com

Top 7 Ways to Entertain Kids During this Pandemic

Many public places, such as playgrounds, are unsafe for kids because of the coronavirus. A lot of public activities are also on hold because of this pandemic that has been going on for almost two years. It’s no wonder parents have their hands full with children who are bored, whiny, and need constant attention during the day.
KIDS
caringmagazine.org

16: How to raise your voice even when it’s tough

Recorded live at The Salvation Army California South Women’s Rally, “Raise A Hallelujah,” hosts Cassandra and Meagan look back on the past year and reflect on their inspiration for starting The Commons Podcast. Meagan recalls the moment the Lord nudged her to take a break from social media, not long...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy