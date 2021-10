“Basically when I bought the house, it was just the ground floor and then one floor up,” explains British socialite, billionaire, and Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone of how she managed to transform the magnificent and historic Sloane House into an even more desirable home teeming with amenities. The property is a late 18th-century Georgian mansion with a neighboring lodge and extensive garden areas, located in exclusive Kensington and Chelsea. “We just kept the foundations. We had fallen in love with the shell of the house and the outside. But the house was pretty much demolished and rebuilt,” Ecclestone says.

