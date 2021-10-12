Capcom announces no cross-play or save for Monster Hunter Rise
Previously, we saw Capcom asking fans their thoughts on the announcement of Monster Hunter Rise’s upcoming expansion, Sunbreak, and the game’s PC version. As part of that, the topics of both cross-play and cross-save were brought up. These are valuable features that blur the line between platforms, which would ultimately let Switch and PC players hunt together and enable the ability to record progress on both.nintendowire.com
Comments / 0