Monday Sports Roundup

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 20-25-25, OKAWVILLE 25-19-14: Marquette rallied from a one-set deficit to come from behind and defeat Okawville in three sets at Marquette Family Arena. Rose Brangenberg had 10 points and 11 assists for the Explorers, while Sydney Ehrman had five points and an assist, Olivia Ellebracht had 12 kills and an assist, Torrie Fox came up with four kills, Allison Geiger had two kills, Kylie Murray had eight kills, a block and an assist, Ryan O'Leary came up with seven points, two aces and three assists, Shay O'Leary served up three points and an ace, Abby Williams had two points, three kills, two blocks and an assist, Natalie Wills had a pair of kills and Allison Woolbridge had 13 points, two aces, four kills and 13 assists against the Rockets.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO