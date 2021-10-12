CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Robbin Kiser
 9 days ago

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team will close the regular season Wednesday, hosting Piqua. Troy picked up a 6-0 road win at Stebbins Monday. Troy is 7-6-2 overall and 6-2-0 in the MVL. Maddie Brewer had two goals and one assist for the Trojans. Chloe Fecher, Leah Harnish, Haley...

Piqua football handles Vandalia-Butler in MVL action

PIQUA — Piqua football coach Bill Nees said it is not as easy as the final scores make it look — or the perception people may have. The Indians rolled to their 15th straight regular season win and 16th win in last 17 games with a 49-14 victory over Vandalia-Butler Friday night.
Weekend Roundup

CINCINNATI — The Milton-Union doubles team of Taylor Falb and Shannon Brumbaugh finished fourth in the D-II district tennis tournament Saturday and advance to the state tournament beginning Friday at the ATP Tennis Center. In the semifinals, they lost 6-2, 6-4 to Lexi and Cassie Larsen of Indian Hill. In...
Thursday Volleyball Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy volleyball team closed off the regular season with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-16 win over Piqua at Garbry Gymnasium. Troy, 21-1 overall and 18-0 in the MVL, will open sectional tournament play at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Vandalia D-I sectional. Piqua, 9-12 overall and 8-9 in...
KMAland Sports Schedule: Monday, October 11th

(KMAland) -- Western Iowa Conference cross country, district golf in Missouri, state golf in Nebraska and five conference volleyball tournaments get started on Monday. Full KMAland Sports Schedule below. KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE. AT IKM-Manning (Western Iowa Conference Meet) Follow @TrevMaeder96. AT OABCIG. AT Rock Port. KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE. Missouri...
Matt Smith
Saturday/Monday Sports Roundup: Marquette Wins 22nd Match, Edwardsville's Boys Soccer Team Falls

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 20-25-25, OKAWVILLE 25-19-14: Marquette rallied from a one-set deficit to come from behind and defeat Okawville in three sets at Marquette Family Arena. Rose Brangenberg had 10 points and 11 assists for the Explorers, while Sydney Ehrman had five points and an assist, Olivia Ellebracht had 12 kills and an assist, Torrie Fox came up with four kills, Allison Geiger had two kills, Kylie Murray had eight kills, a block and an assist, Ryan O'Leary came up with seven points, two aces and three assists, Shay O'Leary served up three points and an ace, Abby Williams had two points, three kills, two blocks and an assist, Natalie Wills had a pair of kills and Allison Woolbridge had 13 points, two aces, four kills and 13 assists against the Rockets.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Friday Football Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Troy football team improved to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in the MVL with a 24-13 win at Greenville Friday night. Troy will host Vandalia-Butler Friday to close the regular season. The Trojans took an early 7-0 lead when Donnie Stanley ran nine yards for a score and...
FOOTBALL
Here are Monday's high school sports results

MADISON - Riley Pechinski of Stevens Point, AJ Powell of Appleton North and Avery Dudra of Bay Port are all in the top eight in Division 1 after the first day of the state tournament at University Ridge. Pechinski shot a 2-under-par 70 and is two shots behind first-round leader...
Covington volleyball outlasts Troy Christian in five sets in Troy D-IV action

TROY — The Covington-Troy Christian volleyball matches were a battle to the end int both regular season matches. And, while it was another close match, it was Covington winning for the third time as the Buccs came away with a 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 21-15, 15-10 victory in Troy D-IV sectional action Tuesday night.
Brumbaugh, Falb ready to continue family traditions at D-II state tennis tournament

WEST MILTON — It shouldn’t come as a surprise when Milton-Union senior Taylor Falb and sophomore Shannon Brumbaugh take the court Friday morning at the Lindner Family Tennis Center near Kings Island in the Division II state tournament. It is in the doubles team’s genes. The Brumbaugh name has been...
