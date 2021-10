Images produced by the non-profit organisation Climate Central have shown how key sites across America will gradually become submerged underwater if current carbon emissions targets are not met.Researchers’ projections indicate that cities in California, Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and along the East Coast will experience sea levels rising dramatically in the coming centuries, as a result of the climate crisis.The collection of pictures shows the difference between 1.5C of global warming, which was the target limit set by the 2015 Paris agreement, and 3C, which the planet is currently on course for by 2100, based on current levels of emissions. Meeting...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO