Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color Resident Artist Murals

The underpass of the Collar City Bridge in Troy is getting a lot more colorful. The Arts Center of the Capital Region has collaborated with the city of Troy to organize the Uniting Line project. The goal of the first phase of the project is to create a mural on the abutments that support a 500-foot stretch under the Collar City Bridge along Hoosick Street. The mural was designed by local artist Jade Warrick and on Saturday mornings of this month, local residents age 14 and above can get involved and volunteer to help paint it.

TROY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO