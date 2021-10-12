Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color Resident Artist Murals
Resident artist muralists Fotini Galanes, Julia Bottoms, Rachel Shelton, Tricia Butski, Max Collins, and Phyllis Thompson have contributed towards a public work of art at 714 Northland Avenue. The collective piece was created as part of the Albright-Knox’s Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color exhibition, via an artist residency program. The work was created at, and is featured across the street from, the Albright-Knox Northland site (the exhibition ran June 26–September 12, 2021). The mural is currently on display.www.buffalorising.com
