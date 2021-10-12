CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATEEZ talk exploring their “sexy side” on ‘ZERO : FEVER Part.3’ and the return of MINGI

By Gladys Yeo
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor ATEEZ, 2021 has been all about expanding their repertoire. Known for their powerful and dynamic presence, the group have been exploring different themes and concepts – they say new single ‘Deja Vu’ is a showcase of their “sexy side”. But not only through their music releases as the boyband have proved through their show-stopping performances on reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War, where they came in third place against seasoned boybands like BtoB, Stray Kids and more.

