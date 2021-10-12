Japanese Breakfast live in Santa Fe: a warped residency of time-travelling tunes

Japanese Breakfast, the stage name of Brooklyn-based artist Michelle Zauner, has had quite the year. She released her debut book Crying In H Mart in April of this year, an extension of her essay by the same name published in The New Yorker in 2018. By June, she released her third studio album Jubilee and three months later; she kicked off her nationwide tour. After six weeks on the road, Japanese Breakfast returned home to Brooklyn to close out their tour with four back-to-back nights at the iconic Brooklyn Steel. Joining her was a fellow Korean-American artist Luna Li to open the show.

