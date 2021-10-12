Jubilant Queen to be inducted into racing hall of fame

The Queen’s love of flat racing and, by default, her horses is no secret – therefore it comes as no great surprise that she has been inducted into the official Hall of Fame for British Flat Racing. In an interview with Country Life last year she revealed her 13 favourite horses of all time – spanning polo ponies to Highlanders via her flat racing favourites. One of the latter horses was Aureole, bred by her father, George VI. The horse went on to win seven races including the Coronation Cup and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, and also came second in the Derby.