CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Cooler Tuesday with clouds

By Nikki Pietrus
fortwaynesnbc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing widespread rain Monday night, a cold front is sweeping through early this Tuesday set to bring changes to our weather. Cool air will fill in through the day, making for a more fall-like feel to the day. Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s which will make Tuesday cooler than the 80 degree day we saw Monday, but temperatures will still be above normal for this time of year. Skies will start mostly cloudy and will gradually clear through the day, bringing times of sunshine by late afternoon.

fortwaynesnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Colder, snowier winter predicted by National Weather Service with second La Nina winter in a row; Still, overall climate trends continue to warm

While they both impact people, ecosystems and institutions, climate and weather are not the same. As weather describes short-term atmospheric conditions, climate refers to long periods of trends over time, important information in understanding winter weather forecasts for 2021-2022. In the last 125 years, the Massachusetts climate has experienced a...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
vandaliaradio.com

Increasing Clouds & Much Cooler for today

We’ll see a cloudy and windy day today with cooler temperatures. We’ll see increasing clouds for today with a high of just 60. Winds out of the west will gust as high as 25 miles per hour. Tonight we’ll see cloudy skies with a low of 47.
ENVIRONMENT
13 WHAM

Cooler weather on the way

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Temperatures will remain mild for yet another day today. Expect highs this afternoon to be in the upper 60s to near 70. There will be quite a few clouds lingering today, along with the risk of a couple showers at times. Temperatures will start to cool...
ROCHESTER, NY
fox2detroit.com

Showers moving in with cooler temps

FOX 2 - HELLO GANG,. After another beautiful day Wednesday, some changes are on the way. Some showers are possible tonight with a low of 57. Thursday features lots of clouds and some showers perhaps even a rumble of thunder in the morning and a high of 65. Friday is...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hoiabc.com

Cooler, breezy Thursday ahead

Wednesday's passing cold front has brought an end to our streak of above average temperatures. Fall-like conditions will return for the end of the work week's forecast. Thursday will start off with a bit of sunshine during the early morning, but clouds will quickly move into the region for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will run around 10 degrees colder than Wednesday as daily highs reach the mid to upper 50's.
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Much Cooler For Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny and much cooler today. High 59. Sunshine Friday and seasonable. High 66. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a 40% chance of late afternoon and evening showers. High 68. Rain and thunderstorms likely overnight into Sunday morning. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rain and hail. Periods...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KWQC

Breezy and cooler today

A forum for Davenport school board candidates will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Davenport Library. Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities effort hosts flu vaccine clinic. The Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities hosted a clinic for free influenza vaccinations Wednesday at Brady Street Stadium. Ironman, ESPY winner, speaks...
ENVIRONMENT
fortwaynesnbc.com

Mild morning, then cooler Thursday with clearing

A cold front passing through early Thursday brought times of showers and thunderstorms to the morning commute. Showers are done for the day, but the effects of the front will be felt as temperatures slowly fall through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 50s and low 60s through the lunch hour before falling to the 50s by dinnertime then the 40s overnight. Skies will gradually clear as things cool down, bringing a mix of sun and clouds to the afternoon and early evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Cooler and damp day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower 50s with a few isolated showers around through the morning drive. There is an isolated shower chance through the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. There will also be a slight breeze through the afternoon. Lows Thursday night will fall to the upper 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hometownstations.com

Forecast: Cooler temperatures moving in

Our Thursday is starting off unseasonably mild with isolated pockets of showers and storms. Quick-hitting and rather spotty showers will push through the area into midday. More sunshine will break out this afternoon with minimal chances of rain. Winds become breezy, gusting around 25mph. Expect highs in the middle 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Much cooler air, clouds, & more rain for Columbus area

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy early, winds relax late, low 48. Friday: Mostly cloudy, patchy drizzle late, high 58. Sunday: Clouds increase, rain likely later, high 62. The cold front is working its way across our area, and the line of rain and storms should be out shortly by sunset. After we will see a brief window of clearing skies working from near I-71 to I-77 by midnight, with thicker clouds working in overnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKTV

Cooler weather ahead

A record warm October, so far, will be changing in a big way as we head into the remainder of the month. For the 12th day of the month, temperatures have climbed into the 70s. This is incredbile to think about...more days have been in the 70s than below 70...in OCTOBER. We're typically in the 50s this time of year.
UTICA, NY
WGAL

Showers Bring Cooler Temperatures

A cool front crossing the Susquehanna Valley tonight will bring a few showers and it'll be followed by cooler temperatures. We'll be in the 50s tonight and the spotty light showers will end by morning. After a bit of sun to start Friday, it'll cloud up with a few sprinkles possible later in the day and temperatures in the 60s. Even cooler and more unstable air will be over us on Saturday with some showers around and most of the day in the 50s. We'll rebound into the lower 60s Sunday with sun giving way to more clouds. We could see some rain by Sunday night, but rain looks more likely Monday into Early Tuesday. We should dry out and get a bit milder midweek before another shot of rain later in the week.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy