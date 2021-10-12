Cooler Tuesday with clouds
Following widespread rain Monday night, a cold front is sweeping through early this Tuesday set to bring changes to our weather. Cool air will fill in through the day, making for a more fall-like feel to the day. Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s which will make Tuesday cooler than the 80 degree day we saw Monday, but temperatures will still be above normal for this time of year. Skies will start mostly cloudy and will gradually clear through the day, bringing times of sunshine by late afternoon.fortwaynesnbc.com
