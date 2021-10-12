Cooler Tuesday with clouds

A cool front crossing the Susquehanna Valley tonight will bring a few showers and it'll be followed by cooler temperatures. We'll be in the 50s tonight and the spotty light showers will end by morning. After a bit of sun to start Friday, it'll cloud up with a few sprinkles possible later in the day and temperatures in the 60s. Even cooler and more unstable air will be over us on Saturday with some showers around and most of the day in the 50s. We'll rebound into the lower 60s Sunday with sun giving way to more clouds. We could see some rain by Sunday night, but rain looks more likely Monday into Early Tuesday. We should dry out and get a bit milder midweek before another shot of rain later in the week.

