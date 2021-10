There’s an elephant in the room with folk horror, one that a lot of people find easy to ignore: cultural appropriation, especially that of Indigenous cultures. How many horror stories end up with a setting being built on an “Indian burial ground,” with that being the reason misfortune befalls the main characters? And how many stories have we made w*ndigos the big bad in, which is something that Indigenous individuals have repeatedly asked us not to do? You see these spirits used in Stephen King’s Pet Sematary, Nick Clausen’s Human Flesh, several of Algernon Blackwood’s books, Donners of the Dead by Karina Hall, not to mention the multiple TV shows and movies that use them.

