Can We Please Retire the Word “Problematic”?: A Plea for Using Precise Language

By Laura Sackton
bookriot.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you spend any time on the bookish internet, then you’ve heard the term “problematic” applied to books. Books are deemed problematic for all sorts of reasons: transphobic language, blatant racism, cultural appropriation, harmful and/or offensive tropes or stereotypes, ableism. I am 100% in favor of pointing these things when they appear in books. Authors from non-marginalized communities (especially white authors) writing about characters from those communities have gone uncriticized for far too long. It is a win for readers everywhere that more and more people are speaking up about racism, transphobia, sexism, and other -isms as they show up in literature. We’re never going to fix it if we don’t talk about it. But, respectfully, may I please request that we all retire the word “problematic” from our vocabularies?

