The Best Literary Holiday Cards to Send This Season
I love the tradition of sending holiday greetings to friends and family, and I have fond memories of my mom taping the Christmas cards we’d receive in December around the door frames in our house. As the years went by, it seems like we’ve gotten fewer and fewer holiday cards, and I for one would love to bring that tradition back because, well, I love snail mail and there are so many cute holiday cards out there just waiting to be discovered…especially when they’re bookish and literary holiday cards!bookriot.com
Comments / 0