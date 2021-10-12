When in Rome...Play Golf

If you're a recreational golfer, especially one who likes to spend time on the range, you've likely had this experience at some point: A single swing thought clicks into place and you start hitting the ball very well—and very consistently. Your confidence grows with the success, and after another dozen great shots, it becomes irresistible to add a little something—a new move, more speed, anything. It even works, at first, and a good thing becomes even better. Then, slowly and subtly, you start to lose it. The thing you added spirals out of your control, and you're not sure exactly how to fix it. The shots get worse, and perhaps unconsciously, in ways you won't realize until later, you lean into the new thing rather than losing it, which only makes things worse. By the time your bucket of balls runs out, you're a sweaty, angry mess, and those perfect moments from just minutes earlier are a distant memory. It's only later, with clarity, that you are able to revert back to the original thought and rediscover your form for next time.

