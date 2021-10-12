CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When in Rome...Play Golf

Golf Digest
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRome is not just about world-class food and rich culture. Italy’s capital has also become a golf hub -- offering year-round play on more than 150 courses, some of which were designed by internationally renowned architects. Start along Via Appia Nuova, at Golf Club Roma Acquasanta -- Italy’s first golf...

www.golfdigest.com

Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Golf Notes: A swell day to play

What a swell day to play golf last Sunday, October 3rd and golf we played nine teams of us thirty-six players total. Last Sunday was the day to play in the Campbell Scramble. In the scramble format, each team player hits their tee shot then the team chooses which ball to hit next, and then everyone swings again. When the team approaches the green the first ball on the green has to be putted then the team can choose which ball to putt from the second ball on the green. Obviously, the first shot to the green is executed by the team’s best chipper. Both putts on each hole are scored. The teams are arranged by the Men’s Club to represent an equal assortment of handicaps high and low on each team.
golfmagic.com

What is the GOLF RULE when you DEFLECT YOUR OWN GOLF SHOT?!

A video of a golfer deflecting his own golf ball has gone viral this week, and the rule might actually quite surprise you. In the video below, posted by our friends over at Golf Rules Questions on Instagram, the player in question steps in to hit a 3-wood from off the fairway but ends up topping the ball and then deflecting his ball forwards on the follow through.
Golf Digest

Watch four European Tour pros play a 501-yard par 5 in 24.75 seconds

Golf is an individual sport. That’s half the beauty of it. No matter who you're competing against, it always comes down to you vs. yourself. But as we saw at the Ryder Cup last month, incredible things can happen when you get a team of professionals operating as one well-oiled machine. That’s exactly what happened this weekend when a foursome of European Tour pros joined forces in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest single hole of golf played by a team of four golfers.
Golf Digest

European Tour pros shatter world record for fastest hole played

The European Tour is back at it. Their social channels have become regular stops for exotic golf feats of strength, speed, and persistence, whether it’s hitting golf balls into speeding cars or day-long hole-in-one challenges. This week at Valderrama, they pulled four of their players together from four different continents...
Saint Peter
gwsports.com

Golf Concludes Play at Phoenix Invitational

BURLINGTON, N.C. – GW golf wrapped up its two-day tournament at the Phoenix Invitational in Burlington, N.C., on Tuesday, finishing 10th overall. Hugo Riboud tied for 19th overall on the player leaderboard after finishing with a season-best two-under-par 211. Riboud's team-leading finish was highlighted by a four-under-par 67 in Monday's second round, which included five birdies.
blufftonsun.com

Benefits of a playing lesson with your golf professional

There are different ways to take a golf lesson, the most common being on a driving range. You and your teaching golf professional will cover the fundamentals, build a routine for playing shots, and you should learn techniques for the various golf shots. A player should have lessons on their...
NU Purple Eagles.com

Men's Golf Plays In Bucknell Invitational

The Purple Eagles men's golf team will travel to Lewisburg, Pa. to compete in the Bucknell Invitational Oct. 10-12. The three-day, 54-hole tournament will be held at Bucknell Golf Club, which is 6,224 yards and a par 70. In addition to Niagara and Bucknell, the other teams competing are: Army,...
Golf Digest

Golf Twitter was not happy with the delayed final-round TV coverage at the CJ Cup

The PGA Tour doesn’t get much love on television during the fall. It’s understandable—fall tournaments typically don’t draw the best fields, and the vast majority of eyeballs are diverted to the NFL, college football, the baseball playoffs … you get the picture. TV coverage then is left to Golf Channel for all four rounds and shown in limited time windows.
redstormsports.com

Men’s Golf Concludes Play at Columbia Autumn Invitational

The St. John's men's golf team completed play at the Columbia Autumn Invitational on Monday, placing seventh overall in the standings. St. John's freshman Peicheng Chen led the way for the Red Storm, signing off on a 72 and 73 to finish in a tie for 15th place. Chen drained a team-high eight birdies over 36 holes, with five of them coming in round one.
92.9 Jack FM

5 Amazing Courses to Play Fall Golf at You’ll Love

One of the best parts about Western New York in the fall is the golf. Sure, the courses are amazing all year, but in the fall when there is a chill in the air and the grass is beyond green from all of the summer rain, it makes for an amazing round of golf.
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy undergoes an increasingly common journey: The return to a ‘true self’

If you're a recreational golfer, especially one who likes to spend time on the range, you've likely had this experience at some point: A single swing thought clicks into place and you start hitting the ball very well—and very consistently. Your confidence grows with the success, and after another dozen great shots, it becomes irresistible to add a little something—a new move, more speed, anything. It even works, at first, and a good thing becomes even better. Then, slowly and subtly, you start to lose it. The thing you added spirals out of your control, and you're not sure exactly how to fix it. The shots get worse, and perhaps unconsciously, in ways you won't realize until later, you lean into the new thing rather than losing it, which only makes things worse. By the time your bucket of balls runs out, you're a sweaty, angry mess, and those perfect moments from just minutes earlier are a distant memory. It's only later, with clarity, that you are able to revert back to the original thought and rediscover your form for next time.
Golf Digest

A missed cut at Valderrama was hardly a lost week for Jon Rahm

Spain’s Valderrama Golf Club isn’t a course where players expect to “get right” with their golf games, cork trees pinching fairway after fairway and creating a highly claustrophobic experience. So Jon Rahm probably wasn’t figuring to have everything turned around at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters after a ho-hum T-17 performance the week prior at the Spanish Open.
cokercobras.com

Men’s Golf Completes Play at Queens Invitational

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Coker men's golf team wrapped up play at the Queens Invitational at the Club at Irish Creek on Tuesday (Oct. 12). Caleb Tidd led the way for the Cobras posting a third round score of 67 (-4), bringing his tournament total to 210 (-3). That score would be good enough for a T-22 finish. Tidd was closely followed by junior Killian Ryan, who fired a score of even par 71 in the third round and posted a total of 211 (-2) and a T-29 result.
Golf Digest

Ian Poulter uses poor question to properly roast himself, remains as sharp as ever

When a professional athlete gets asked a bad question from a reporter, there's normally one of two ways that things can go. The athlete can get snippy with said reporter or he/she can bail out the person by either going along with the bad question or politely correcting it. On Thursday, Ian Poulter did the latter, but managed to find a third—and better—way to react: He turned into an opportunity to poke fun of himself.
Golf Digest

The clubs Rory McIlroy used to win the 2021 CJ Cup at Summit

Rory McIlroy's struggles on the first two days of the Ryder Cup were one of the most-talked about takeaways for the European side. But McIlroy took the momentum from his Sunday singles victory over Xander Schauffele and earned his 20th career PGA Tour title and his second in the calendar year—carding a Sunday 66 to earn the victory at the 2021 CJ Cup at The Summit Club.
Golf Digest

Journeys with Matt Ginella: North and Northwest Ireland

For the second part of my travels through the island of Ireland, discovery was the theme as we traveled north. At Carne, we were introduced to the Wild Atlantic Dunes—towering and dramatic, they were unlike any dunes I’ve ever seen. No wonder so many of the people who make the pilgrimage to Carne rave about it, and a few even write books about it. The original nine holes were built (or found) by the late, great Eddie Hackett, and Jim Engh added nine more in 2013. The scale of your surroundings, the rawness of the land, the adventure of the walk itself, bold shots, blind shots, uniqueness and value, the likability of the leadership … Carne is poised to get back to the traffic they were doing just prior to the pandemic and then some, as it should be.
Golf Digest

How a former U.S. Open champ got four iconic Australian courses to commit to innovative new event

It’s a great idea. An obvious idea. And now it is going to happen. Driven by the formidable pair of 2006 U.S. Open champion Geoff Ogilvy and former European Tour player Mike Clayton, the inaugural Sandbelt Invitational will take place Dec. 20-23. Four of Melbourne’s world-famous collection of courses—Royal Melbourne, Kingston Heath, Peninsula Kingswood and Yarra Yarra—will host one round each in a 72-hole event with 60-strong mixture of male and female pros and amateurs, a relatively low-key start to what both men hope will evolve into one of Australia’s biggest tournaments.
Golf Digest

Finalists announced for 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt at Augusta National

Eighty junior golfers earned an invite to the 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. The event, held at Augusta National the Sunday before the Masters, features players from 30 different states, with six former DCP contestants in the field. Among the 80 are:. -Brothers Mason and Tanner LaTorre from...
