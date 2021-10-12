CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans open as sizable home underdogs to Bills for Week 6

 9 days ago
The Tennessee Titans (3-2) are about to embark on their toughest stretch of the 2021 schedule yet, starting with hosting the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on “Monday Night Football” in Week 6.

After this game, the Titans will face the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, which made their Week 5 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars even more important.

For this contest against Buffalo, Tennessee is a sizable 5.5-point home underdog, per Tipico Sportsbook, with an over/under of 54.5, the second-highest total of this week’s slate of games.

The Titans are going to have their work cut out for them on both sides of the ball this week, as the Bills sport both an elite offense and defense, and after dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-20, on Sunday night, Buffalo is arguably the best team in the NFL.

These two teams have met twice in Nashville in the past two years, with each squad winning one game apiece. In 2020, the Titans actually crushed the Bills, 42-16, despite being in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak.

If the Titans want any hope of beating the Bills this time around, they’re going to need a monumental effort from their offense and defense. Anything less than each unit’s best game of the season won’t be enough in this one.

