Derrick Henry continues historical NFL dominance

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama running back and Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry has gotten off to a hot start here in the 2021 season. This shouldn’t come as a surprise since Henry has won the last two NFL-rushing titles.

Henry’s back-to-back rushing titles are a first since NFL Hall of Fame member LaDainian Tomlinson did so in 2006 and 2007.

Henry’s historical dominance doesn’t end there. In his last forty games, Henry has 4,792 yards rushing, an NFL record over a forty-game stretch. Henry surpassed NFL legends such as Jim Brown, O.J. Simpson, Terrell Davis, and Eric Dickerson in that stretch of forty games.

The NFL season is still young, but Henry is well on his way to yet another rushing title as he further cements his legacy among the NFL greats.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire as we continue to monitor the NFL career of Derrick Henry!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

