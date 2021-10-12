CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two charged in St. Paul bar shooting

By News Talk 830 Wcco Newsroom
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 9 days ago

Two men are charged in connection with a weekend shootout at a busy St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and 14 people injured.

29-year-old Devondre Trevon Phillips of Las Vegas faces 12 counts of second-degree attempted murder.

33-year-old Terry Lorenzo Brown of St. Paul was charged with one count of second-degree intentional murder and 11 counts of second-degree attempted murder.

Police identified 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley as the women who was killed early Sunday when gunfire broke out at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar.

She was shot in the back.

Here a statement from Ramsey County attorney John Choi:

No one should have to live in fear of those around them settling their differences with a hail of gunfire. What should have been a night to remember with music and dancing on a warm October evening, turned into a terrifying tragedy no one will ever forget, especially those who were injured in the crossfire. Our hearts go out to the friends and family of Marquisha Wiley. Starting with the criminal charges filed today, we will work tirelessly to bring justice for her and her family, those at the Truck Park that night, and our entire community. While the police investigation into what happened in this tragedy continues, it’s clear that we need a comprehensive solution to prevent gun violence in our community. That includes commonsense legislation requiring universal background checks on gun purchases to stem the tide of guns into our community, intensifying our collaborative efforts with police, public health, social services, and community leaders to prevent and intervene in cyclical violence, and holding those accountable who continue to engage in gun violence. We need the police and we need the community, working together, to prevent and intervene in these situations before they occur.

Both suspects are among the 14 who were injured during the shooting.

Police say they apparently were shooting at each other in some sort of a dispute.

They remain in custody and are still hospitalized.

