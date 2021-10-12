CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown woman charged with DWAI by drugs after traffic stop

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jamestown woman is facing driving while ability impaired by drugs after a traffic stop on Route 60 near Fredonia on Monday. State Troopers pulled over a vehicle that 45-year-old Trisha Kaprolat was driving. After failing several standard field sobriety tests, Troopers arrested Kaprolat. After being evaluated, Troopers say a State Police drug recognition expert determined that Kaprolat was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant. Kaprolat provided a urine sample and was then processed. She was issued tickets and is scheduled to appear in Pomfret Town Court later in the month.

