Statewide COVID education campaign launched in rural areas

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Iowa is working with the nonprofit Forward Latino to vaccinate more Latino, Spanish-speaking and immigrant Iowans. “We want to reach out to the underserved people in our community who may be hesitant to get the vaccine with information that communicates directly to them and their concerns,” said Michael Reyes, administrator of LULAC Council 10 in Davenport. “The plan is to spread the word about and host a series of vaccination clinics at our facility here in Davenport.”

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO