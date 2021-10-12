CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smith County, TX

Statewide COVID education campaign launched in rural areas

By Raquel Torres rtorres@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Department of State Health Services has launched a new statewide COVID education campaign throughout October, focusing on smaller communities and rural areas across Texas, where vaccination rates have typically been lower. Urban zip codes with large numbers of unvaccinated residents will also be targeted in the campaign with the main purpose to encourage families and Texans aged 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their friends, and community.

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox42kptm.com

Health expert: rural hospitals are feeling the COVID strain just like urban areas

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Dr. Jed Hansen said Friday the stress of the pandemic continues to be felt. "And it's affecting care at all levels." It's no secret hospitals in Nebraska's largest cities are feeling that stress. Dr. Hansen, who leads the Nebraska Rural Health Association, says that's true for the smaller places, too.
OMAHA, NE
Clinton Herald

Study: COVID-19 hitting rural areas hardest

DEWITT — COVID-19 vaccination rates in Clinton and Jackson counties continue to edge up, as a new study from the University of Iowa showed that the virus is hitting rural communities much harder than metropolitan areas right now. The vaccination rates of the eligible population fully vaccinated in Clinton and...
CLINTON, IA
WEAU-TV 13

DHS invests in quality health care for rural areas

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing grants totaling more than $550,000 intended to increase access and enhance quality care in rural Wis. According to a release from the DHS, the intentions of the grants are to support education and training to assist rural hospitals...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Smith County, TX
Health
County
Smith County, TX
Local
Texas Education
Smith County, TX
Government
PLANetizen

COVID and the Urban-Rural Divide

When the novel coronavirus first surfaced in the New York metropolitan area in March 2020 and became the global epicenter of the pandemic, cities, particularly dense ones, were linked intrinsically to infections. But health experts knew it was a matter of time before the virus would hit America's rural heartland.
PUBLIC HEALTH
brproud.com

State pushes for broadband expansion in rural areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In rural parts of Louisiana, broadband services are limited or unreliable. As the digital age continues to progress, expedited by the pandemic, the need for fast and reliable broadband is great. The GUMBO program would help direct funds to providers to get them to expand...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ourquadcities.com

National Latino group launches Iowa campaign to improve Covid vaccinations

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Iowa is working with the nonprofit Forward Latino to vaccinate more Latino, Spanish-speaking and immigrant Iowans. “We want to reach out to the underserved people in our community who may be hesitant to get the vaccine with information that communicates directly to them and their concerns,” said Michael Reyes, administrator of LULAC Council 10 in Davenport. “The plan is to spread the word about and host a series of vaccination clinics at our facility here in Davenport.”
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#East Texas#Texans#Dshs#The Tyler Walmart
advantagenews.com

Area educators sue over COVID-19 rules

It appears a handful of unions representing educators in the Triad and Edwardsville school districts view Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vaccine mandate for schools differently than the Illinois Education Association. Eleven educators in those school districts are filing a lawsuit against their districts over the policies of either getting the vaccine...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
amazingmadison.com

Active COVID-19 cases statewide decrease slightly; area counties remain in high community spread category

The state Department of Health updated information Wednesday regarding COVID-19 cases reported through the holiday weekend. As of Wednesday, the state reported just less than 61-hundred active cases, with 207 people currently hospitalized with the virus. A total of 2177 people have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
stevenspoint.news

DHS continues investment in rural areas

CENTRAL WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has announced grants totaling more than $550,000 to increase access and enhance health care quality in rural Wisconsin. The grants support education and training to assist rural hospitals and clinics in filling “high need, high demand” positions. “Access to high...
MARSHFIELD, WI
959theriver.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Statewide Campaign to Increase COVID-19 Booster Rates Among Older Illinoisans

State Agencies to Support Skilled Nursing Facilities in Effort to Distribute Boosters to More Residents. With 1.5 million Illinoisans currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot and millions more set to become eligible in the coming weeks, Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike today announced a statewide effort to increase uptake rates.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Southern

Illinois school safety helpline launched statewide

An Illinois school safety helpline aimed at giving kids a place to report information that might prevent bullying, suicide and campus violence was expanded statewide this week, officials said Wednesday. Safe2Help Illinois was launched in tandem with America’s Safe Schools Week “because our kids are safer when they have a...
ILLINOIS STATE
wxpr.org

DHS allocates $9 million to address COVID disparities in rural areas

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has received $27 million from the CDC to address COVID health disparities across racial groups and geographic areas. A third of that funding is allocated to rural communities. Death rates from COVID are higher in rural Wisconsin counties than in urban areas. Additionally, the...
RHINELANDER, WI
WDTN

The Ohio Dept. of Education research shows statewide performance drop

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Education’s annual report card reveals a significant decrease in student performance compared to previous years, and many educators and state leaders are blaming the pandemic. “We’re seeing decreases in student performance as measured on state tests. This is consistent with things we’re seeing in other states,” said […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy