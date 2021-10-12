CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe court rejects case seeking to blame Vatican for abuse

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — A European court has ruled that the Vatican can’t be sued in a local court for sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests. The European Court of Human Rights affirmed that it enjoys sovereign immunity and that the misconduct of priests and their superiors cannot be attributed to the Holy See.

