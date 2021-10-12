CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Hawkins sends fans wild in striking leather look

By Megan Bull
Hello Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNailing business chic, Charlotte Hawkins just delivered some serious style inspiration for autumn – and we're taking note. Dressed to impress for her latest appearance on Classic FM, the TV and radio star rocked a pair of fitted leather leggings from Sosandar, adding a white linen shirt by Reserved and pink platform trainers by Next.

www.hellomagazine.com

Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in chic midi dress with statement detail

The Duchess of Cornwall looked ever so chic on Tuesday when she wore a unique midi dress to attend The Oldie of the Year Awards. Camilla could be seen stepping out in the navy number, which featured a contrasting white shirt-style collar, a pleated hem and white detailing on the sleeves. The royal accessorised with a matching navy clutch bag, black tights and simple black heels, looking as sophisticated as ever to attend the special event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Madonna leaves fans stunned into silence in gorgeous leather pants

Madonna is known for her extraordinary looks, and on Tuesday the singer proved just that as she shared some exciting news about her upcoming documentary, Madame X. The Vogue singer revealed that the script for the project was nearly finished, and she made the announcement while sprawled out on a beautiful rug in a stunning pair of leather pants. The singer had gone all-out with her look, as she also included some platform shoes, a mesh top, accessorized with some fingerless gloves and several chain necklaces, one of which featured a cross. In some of the photos, she even wore a pair of white-framed sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jane McDonald stuns fans in eye-catching outfit as she returns to her roots

Jane McDonald wowed her followers on social media on Wednesday as she posed in a glamorous outfit while filming in the county she knows best. The former Loose Women panellist posed for a photo outside which saw her looking lovely in a black top and leggings which she wore underneath a silver-and-black patterned coat.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie rewears her H&M maternity dress, and looks totally gorgeous

Princess Eugenie has appeared in public a number of times in recent days, and we've been loving her royal outfits. On Wednesday, she looked beautiful as she stepped out to visit an inspiring art project for a cause close to her heart - wearing a chic H&M dress that we previously saw her sporting shortly after she announced her pregnancy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Lorraine Kelly celebrates very special family occasion

Lorraine Kelly marked a very special occasion in her household this week - her pet dog Angus's fourth birthday! Find out how the family celebrated at home as Lorraine also shares a very surprising fact about her little border terrier. Read her HELLO! diary below... I can't believe it's been...
PETS
Hello Magazine

Ruth Langsford is beautiful in gorgeous aviator jacket

Ruth Langsford is a fashion icon, and on Thursday the This Morning presenter left fans stunned as she styled out a gorgeous leather aviator jacket from her QVC range. DISCOVER: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have very conflicting views about alcohol. The star took to Instagram to show off the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Holly Willoughby surprises in casual sweatshirt for spiritual evening

Holly Willoughby is known for her glitzy dresses and glamorous mini skirts, however, the star surprised us on Wednesday when she sported a casual grey sweatshirt. The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting outside enjoying the October full moon, and we loved her off-duty look. Holly captioned the snap: "Happy full moon," as she sat crossed-legged holding one of her new candles from her Wylde Moon boutique.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Alex Jones' stylish London home is a haven for three kids – photos

The One Show host Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson have recently expanded their family – and their home offers plenty of space to raise their three young children. The TV star lives in a Victorian property in London with her sons Teddy and Kit and baby daughter Annie. She renovated the interior in 2016 but made sure to maintain many of the period features. From log burners to sash windows, keep scrolling to take a look inside Alex's stunning home...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kathy Hilton is a bohemian beauty in the most eye-catching outfit

Turning up the glam for her latest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kathy Hilton had fans swooning as she stepped out in a bright bohemian outfit. Looking effortlessly cool as she teamed a classic black cami with a long printed kimono and vibrant green pants from Alice + Olivia, the reality star accessorised her ensemble with a number of eclectic gold necklaces.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IBTimes

Zendaya Discusses Red Carpet Outfits: 'We Build A Little Story For All The Looks'

Zendaya opened up about her red carpet outfits including the one she wore during her first movie premiere at the age of 14. "When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool," she told InStyle during an interview Tuesday. "To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Goes Country Glam in Pink Romper and Western Boots at the 2021 ACL Festival

Miley Cyrus is often the epitome of rocker-girl glam and her ensemble for the Austin City Limits Festival on Friday night was certainly no exception. The singer wore a customer Alexandre Vauthier fuchsia satin zip-up, long-sleeved romper paired up with a coordinating belt and high-heeled cowboy boots. The Tennessee-born musician was showing both her musical and her Southern roots in this bold Rock N’ Roll, Texas-inspired outfit.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by aclfestival (@aclfestival) Cyrus also rocked this more toned-down (in comparison) look at the Austin City Limits Festival, famously where she crashed Megan Thee Stallion’s set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Hops on the Catsuit Trend in a Hot Pink Leotard & Cinderella Wedges

Jennifer Lopez broke out two of this season’s biggest trends for her newest DSW campaign. Debuting yesterday, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress showed off pieces from her new JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection in glam fall style. For one look from the video game-inspired photoshoot, Lopez modeled a glittering pink catsuit; the spaghetti-strap number comes courtesy of designer Vrettos Vrettakos custom-made for the singer. Lopez’s own new capsule comes accompanied by a “Hit Play” campaign that encourages optimism and playfulness through style. The campaign even introduces Lopez’s first-ever 8-bit interactive video game as a fun incentive to interplay with her brand...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore and daughter shock fans with their appearance in gorgeous Paris Fashion Week snaps

Demi Moore and daughter Scout hit Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, and fans couldn't get over how alike the pair look. The two attended the Stella McCartney show and shared pictures on their social media accounts. Demi, 58, and her middle daughter Scout both rocked looks from Stella, with Demi wearing a plain black maxi dress with intricate lace detailing covering the entire chest.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in a Glittering Green Dress & Invisible Heels

Beyoncé is bringing glitz and glamour with her latest look. The “Crazy in Love” songstress gave a modern-day twist on Tinkerbell’s signature look, modeling a glittering green minidress complete with floral overlays. Vacationing on a yacht with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé rounded out her look with a fruity citrus mini purse and cat-eye shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) To keep attention on her attire, the “Lemonade” creator opted for a see-through pump. PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyoncé Brings Back an Iconic Hairstyle in Silky Slip Dress and Extra-Trendy Sandals in Italy With Jay-Z

Beyoncé’s latest look was sleek and silky — with a new hairstyle to match — for a date night in Italy. The “Flawless” singer’s latest outfit for an evening out with Jay-Z featured a draped silk dress by Saint Mojavi. The seafoam green Parla style featured a draped silhouette and a deep neckline. Always one for glamour, the musician accessorized with a crystal-covered clutch, oval-shaped sunglasses, large statement earrings and two diamond pendant necklaces. She also took the opportunity to share a new hairstyle featuring bangs, which she last wore in the mid-2010s during her “4” album era. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Gets Edgy in a Red Feather Dress & Leather Gloves for ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Kelly Rowland brought edgy glamour to “The Harder They Fall” premiere in Los Angeles last night. Walking the red carpet for the Netflix film, the Destiny’s Child alumna went bold in a one-shouldered gown and slick black leather gloves; her dress for the event featured a coating of endless red and black feathers atop a high-slit silhouette and a  chunky leather belt. To keep the focus on her gown, Rowland went for a classic sandal when it came to footwear. The lifted black shoes included a rounded toe with a securing strap across the front and ankle, all balanced with a stiletto heel. When it comes to fashion, Rowland herself is known for staying on top of trends for both her red carpet attire and her off-duty looks. Her rotation of designer duds includes pieces from Michael Costello, Georges Hobeika, Alexander McQueen and more well-known labels. For more casual occasions, you can find the “Say My Name” performer in relaxed styles courtesy of Fabletics, Ivy Park x Adidas and even her own collaboration with JustFab. Flip through the gallery to discover Kelly Rowland’s statement shoe style from years past.
