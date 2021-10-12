CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

9-Year-Old Beekeeper From Eddington Featured In Down East Magazine

By Sarah
92 Moose
92 Moose
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While some adults might shy away from raising colonies of bees, one kid from Penobscot county isn't scared at all. Elizabeth Downs is a fourth-grader from Eddington who has found the unique hobby of beekeeping. And, we're not talking a few bee friends in the fields of Eddington. We're talking legit boxes and boxes of beehives, with around 180,000 bees altogether.

92moose.fm

Comments / 0

Related
Down East

Meet Maine’s 9-Year-Old Beekeeper

More often than not, kids aspire to professions with airs of valor or glamor about them — astronaut, athlete, firefighter. Elizabeth Downs, though, has her heart set on something else entirely: becoming the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry’s state apiarist and bee inspector, a position whose duties include apprising beekeepers of threats from diseases and pests and advising on best practices for hive care. Elizabeth is nine years old and started keeping bees in her backyard three years ago. Now, she has six hive boxes, colorfully painted, each with some 30,000 resident bees.
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte beekeeper encourages students to learn life lessons from the hive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School is back in session. Courses in reading, writing, and math are happening in person. Janelle Dunlap maintains two hives at Johnson C. Smith University. The two hives are named after queens of African descent: Queen Menen and Queen Charlotte. The Italian honey bee is the most...
CHARLOTTE, NC
foxbangor.com

Eddington 5 year-old gets dream backyard makeover from Make-A-Wish Maine

EDDINGTON — A five-year-old from Eddington named Zavier who has battled leukemia is surprised with a wish come true. Zavier was diagnosed with leukemia a year and a half ago and ultimately doctors said he needed a bone marrow transplant. His older sister Olivia turned out to be a perfect match and the two underwent the procedure.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
92 Moose

The Smallest Town In Maine Has A Population Of Less Than 50

Overall, Maine is a very rural state. As we are often reminded by those who live there, Portland is the state's largest city. Currently, it has a population that is just over 60,000. It will probably not be a big surprise that the majority of the state's cities and towns are quite a bit smaller.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Police Seek Help In Locating Missing Maine Woman

According to a post on the Belfast Police Department's Facebook page, they are seeking the public's help in locating a 40 year old Belfast woman who has not been seen in about a month. 40 year old Joy MacDonald has not had contact with her family since September 9th. Police...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Beekeepers#Eddington Featured#Down East Magazine#The Maine Legislature#The State Of Maine#Swarm Collectors#Maine Gov
mashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Grocery Outlet

While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
backpacker.com

Ask a Thru-Hiker: Should I Carry a Gun on the Trail?

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Do you dream about hitting the trail for a long—really long—hike? In Ask a Thru-Hiker, record-setting long-distance hiker Liz “Snorkel” Thomas answers your burning questions about how to do it. Dear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVR-TV

Nate Daniels featured in Richmond Family Magazine

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Family Magazine has a history of highlighting individuals making a difference in our community. Today we sat down with Nate Daniels; entrepreneur, motivational speaker, author, and former professional athlete who shared about his training facility, children's books, and his feature in Richmond Family Magazine. For more information, visit the Richmond Family Magazine website.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Pets
Workday Minnesota

The Small-Town Beekeeper Facing Down Big Ag

A proposed concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) in Burnett County, Wisconsin, is slated to house 26,000 hogs and produce millions of gallons of liquid manure every year. Residents fear the irreparable damage a facility of that size could do to their air, land, and waterways, as well as to their property values and the local economy, and many fear there’s nothing they can do to stop it. But a diverse coalition of farmers, community members, and environmental advocates is fighting back to protect their homes, their ways of life, and what remains of the independent farming economy. As part of a special collaboration between The Real News Network and In These Times magazine for ​“The Wisconsin Idea,” Max, Cameron Granadino (TRNN), and Hannah Faris (In These Times) travelled to Burnett County over the summer to speak with residents about their concerns and about their struggles against Big Agriculture and the factory farming industry. In this interview, Max talks with local farmer and beekeeper Kristy Lynn Allen about the damage the industrialization of farming has done to agriculture in general, and about the damage the new CAFO would do specifically to farmers like her. Allen is the founder of The Beez Kneez, LLC, and serves as president of the local chapter of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
Go Blue Ridge

Ashe County 9-Year Old Grows Giant Watermelon

Watermelons are typically not very large when grown here in the High Country due to the shorter growing season, but that doesn't mean you can't grow 'em big. Just ask 9-year old Nolan Davis. The Ashe Post and Times reports Davis grew a 36 pound giant watermelon. The Ashe County...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
92 Moose

The Bangor Waterfront Concert Site Has A New Name And Look Coming

Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes! Darling's Waterfront Pavilion has a brand new name. After 11 years of incredible music on the Waterfront, there is some big news for the city of Bangor and our favorite outdoor concert venue. It will now be known as the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Not only that, there will be a whole new look to the joint as well! Some pretty exciting changes are coming for the 2022 season.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Earliest Photoed American Rests In This Obscure Maine Cemetery

With Halloween right around the corner, cemeteries and ghost stories abound. But cemeteries aren’t just about spooky and scary stories. They are filled with artistic headstones and the names of those who have gone before us. It’s like taking a walk through history. One such historic spot is "The Old...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

From Down East Magazine, 70 people who are doing extraordinary things — and they’re all over 70

ROCKPORT, Maine — Good magazines zig when others zag. They tell stories that are not only fresh and lively but unexpected. In its November issue Down East took something often used in publishing -- what editor in chief Brian Kevin describes as the “’30 Under 30’ or ’40 Under 40’ features—‘power lists’ that spotlight up-and-comers in this or that field or discipline, letting readers know whom to keep an eye on.”
ROCKPORT, ME
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy