The deal, which still must be approved by regulators, is part of Stellantis’ plan to invest €30 billion ($34.8 billion) in electrification and software through 2025 in a bid to offer EV options for every model it produces in the U.S. and to reach specific sales goals for the region. The company has said it wants EVs to make up more than 40% of its U.S. sales by 2030. The facility will help Stellantis achieve a total minimum of 260 gigawatt hours of capacity by 2030, according to CEO Carlos Tavares.

SPARKS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO