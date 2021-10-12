Police qualified immunity quickly can diminish rights

You think you’ve got rights? Think again. All of those freedoms we cherish, the ones enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, the ones that affirm our right to free speech and assembly, due process, privacy, bodily integrity, the right to not have police seize our property without a warrant, or search and detain us without probable cause, amount to nothing when the government and its agents are allowed to disregard those prohibitions on government overreach at will.