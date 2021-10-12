CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Police qualified immunity quickly can diminish rights

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou think you’ve got rights? Think again. All of those freedoms we cherish, the ones enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, the ones that affirm our right to free speech and assembly, due process, privacy, bodily integrity, the right to not have police seize our property without a warrant, or search and detain us without probable cause, amount to nothing when the government and its agents are allowed to disregard those prohibitions on government overreach at will.

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

The Supreme Court Deals a Major Blow to Qualified Immunity Reform

The Supreme Court on Monday issued two opinions awarding qualified immunity to police officers accused of brutality, overturning lower court decisions that came to the opposite conclusion. The Court has thus prohibited the alleged victims from seeking accountability in civil court. The doctrine of qualified immunity shields government actors from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Qualified Immunity#Police State#Shooting#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Americans
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Reinstates Qualified Immunity for Police Officers

In pair of cases, Supreme Court says officers protected from suit. In neither case was law so “clearly established” to allow litigation to move forward. The U.S. Supreme Court reversed the denial of qualified immunity in a pair of cases alleging excessive force, emphasizing that a constitutional violation must be “clearly established” before officers can be sued.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NJ Spotlight

Questions about qualified immunity as US Supreme Court refuses to take Willie Gibbons case

Qualified immunity protects law enforcement, other government workers from liability in certain circumstances. The U.S. Supreme Court Monday refused to hear a case by the Gibbons family hoping to revive a lawsuit against a New Jersey state trooper who fatally shot Willie Gibbons, a mentally ill man holding a gun to his own head during an encounter in 2011. The case never went before a jury and the officer was granted qualified immunity, the Gibbons family attorney said, because he said he believed he had the right to shoot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
lawofficer.com

SCOTUS Sides with National Police Association Amicus Brief and Reinstates Qualified Immunity for Police Officers

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... In the continuing atmosphere of vilifying and “defunding” American law enforcement, it was heartening to see the Supreme Court of the United States reverse the 10th Circuit Court ruling in Bond v. City of Tahlequah; a ruling that could have had dangerous consequences for both police officers and the citizens they serve.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Virginians deserve to hear the truth about qualified immunity

Patrick Jaicomo is an attorney and Chad Reese is the assistant director of activism for the Institute for Justice, a national nonprofit public interest law firm dedicated to holding the government accountable for violations of constitutional rights. Virginians deserve an open and honest conversation about qualified immunity. But that’s not...
POLITICS
ABA Journal

How SCOTUS enabled police abuses of civil rights⁠—and what we can do about it

Much has been said about police officers and departments who violate civil rights or enforce the law in discriminatory ways. But not as much attention has been paid to the ways in which the U.S. Supreme Court has enabled police excesses and insulated police from civil or criminal responsibility, says Erwin Chemerinsky, the dean of the University of California at Berkeley School of Law and author of the new book Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights.
BERKELEY, IL
The News-Gazette

State task force on qualified immunity hears from stakeholders on both sides

SPRINGFIELD — A new state task force continues to discuss changes that could be made to the way state law approaches qualified immunity for law-enforcement officers. Qualified immunity is a court doctrine granting protection for law-enforcement officers and other government officials from certain civil lawsuits seeking monetary damages for civil rights violations that occurred during the course of their regular duties.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

Qualified immunity serves no one

Police are not above the law. I know this after serving the Chicago Police Department as an officer for over 30 years. Unfortunately, when the public hears about qualified immunity, or QI—a court-made legal concept that requires a court to dismiss a civil suit against any government official unless there is a "clearly established" precedent—it makes them feel that we are above the law, which alienates us from the people we serve and protect.
CHICAGO, IL
Telegraph

Task force weighs changes to cops' qualified immunity

SPRINGFIELD — A new state task force is weighing changes to how state law approaches qualified immunity for law enforcement officers. Last week several Madison County law enforcement officials shared their concerns about qualified immunity with four state lawmakers at a Wood River roundtable. Qualified immunity is a court doctrine granting protection for law enforcement officers and other government officials from certain civil lawsuits seeking monetary damages for civil rights violations that occurred during the course of their regular duties.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Marconews.com

Ending qualified immunity won't ruin cops' finances. It will better protect the public.

All evidence points to a single conclusion: Arguments used to preserve qualified immunity – and kill reform efforts – have no basis in reality. Congressional leaders have given up on their effort to enact wide-ranging police reforms inspired by the murder of George Floyd. Throughout the negotiations, a key sticking point was a legal doctrine called qualified immunity.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reason.com

Qualified Immunity Reform Stalls in the States—and in the Supreme Court

Nationwide protests against police abuses in the wake of the death of George Floyd raised hopes that the resulting backlash could lead to the abolition of qualified immunity, a pernicious judicially created legal doctrine that shields law enforcement officers and government officials from most liability for violating constitutional rights. Qualified immunity makes many government officials immune from civil suits for violating constitutional and statutory rights in the course of performing their duties unless they have violated "clearly established" law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy