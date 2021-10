We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Yes, the image above is of an iPhone. Ignore that part of it. What I want you to look at is that sweet battery widget that iOS has, which shows the battery percentage of each device you have connected over Bluetooth. It’s freakin’ awesome and is one of those that I wish I already had on my Pixel 5. If Google’s teases are anything to go buy, they may give us a similarly awesome widget very soon.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO