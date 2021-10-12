CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Cash is king when buying a home in 2021

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve heard it all your life: cash is king. Well, as it turns out, in today’s competitive real estate market, an offer of all cash at closing is a powerful incentive. FOX 5 real estate expert John Adams says it's all about making offers that are attractive to sellers. Right...

