Russia registers another record in daily COVID-19 deaths

By associatedpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russia has registered a new record number of daily coronavirus deaths as it faces a rapid surge of contagion amid laggard vaccination rates. The government coronavirus task force reported 973 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. The country has continuously registered new coronavirus mortality records this month, and daily infections also have been hovering near all-time highs, with 28,190 new confirmed cases Tuesday. Despite the rapidly mounting coronavirus caseload and mortality, the Kremlin has ruled out a nationwide lockdown, delegating the power to make decisions on toughening coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Covid 19
Comments / 0

