AZZ: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 9 days ago

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $19 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $216.4 million in the period.

