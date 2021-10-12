Latest Spy Shots of the 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron Prototype Reveal A Very Modern Look
We’ve got the latest spy shots of the new fully electric Audi Q6 e-Tron. The SUV is expected to be launched as a 2023 model and will share its platform with the all-electric Porsche Macan. This all-new Audi Q6 e-Tron reveals a very modern new front design with flat headlights, the typical Audi grill, and huge air intakes in the front bumper. With EVs now going mainstream, automakers know that having a good range of vehicles in the ever-burgeoning SUV segment is vital for their success, and Audi is now preparing to take on its rivals, head-on.www.topspeed.com
Comments / 0