Latest Spy Shots of the 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron Prototype Reveal A Very Modern Look

Concept cars are how automakers reveal the future direction they are going to take with different models. They seemed pretty outlandish and ambitious in the past decades, but the future has caught up. True, flying cars are still a ways off but what seemed alien in 1995 is far more pragmatic in the 2020s. The current concept cars resemble a lot of the design language of today’s cars, which means they are in tune with what the people want. Unfortunately, the majority of concept cars do not make it to production status. It may be funding or a general change direction. The ones that did pull through, though, have become some of the most influential models in the automotive market.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO