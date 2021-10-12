CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Latest Spy Shots of the 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron Prototype Reveal A Very Modern Look

By Khris Bharath
Top Speed
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got the latest spy shots of the new fully electric Audi Q6 e-Tron. The SUV is expected to be launched as a 2023 model and will share its platform with the all-electric Porsche Macan. This all-new Audi Q6 e-Tron reveals a very modern new front design with flat headlights, the typical Audi grill, and huge air intakes in the front bumper. With EVs now going mainstream, automakers know that having a good range of vehicles in the ever-burgeoning SUV segment is vital for their success, and Audi is now preparing to take on its rivals, head-on.

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Meet the best SUVs for 2021

There's a good chance that if you're shopping for a new car, you're really shopping for a new SUV. That's because SUVs are by for the most popular form of vehicle today. Gone are the days of sedans everywhere. It's a absolute sea of SUVs instead. But, it's not difficult to see why they're so popular. They're spacious and far more flexible than a sedan.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

The Coolest Concept Cars That Actually Made it to Production

Concept cars are how automakers reveal the future direction they are going to take with different models. They seemed pretty outlandish and ambitious in the past decades, but the future has caught up. True, flying cars are still a ways off but what seemed alien in 1995 is far more pragmatic in the 2020s. The current concept cars resemble a lot of the design language of today’s cars, which means they are in tune with what the people want. Unfortunately, the majority of concept cars do not make it to production status. It may be funding or a general change direction. The ones that did pull through, though, have become some of the most influential models in the automotive market.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Admits What Millions Of Fans Still Deny

The speed automakers are racing towards all-electric futures is extraordinary. We never would have imagined this happening, say, five years ago. And yet major OEMs like General Motors have committed themselves to ditching combustion engines in favor of electrification. GM, for example, aims to make this happen by 2035, though this could change. It might have to because many governments, especially in Europe, are anxious to ban sales of new combustion-engine vehicles as soon as possible. Automakers must be ready for this scenario.
CARS
Top Speed

The 2021 Hongqi E-HS9 Looks Like The Rolls Royce Cullinan’s Chinese Cousin

It’s clear, by now, that the Chinese automotive industry has developed significantly since the early 2000s. Fast-forward to nowadays and they are challenging the latest and greatest from established car manufacturers. A perfect example is the recently-unveiled Hongqi E-HS9 – a fully electric luxury SUV from one of China’s top premium brands.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audi Cars#Porsche Design#Audi E Tron#Suv#Evs#A6#Ppe
Autoblog

VW Aero B sedan prototype EV caught with minimal camo in spy photos

Volkswagen's all-electric onslaught continues to take shape, as evidenced by this Aero B sedan prototype testing virtually undisguised on public European roads. Leaning on traditional three-box sedan proportions (there doesn't even appear to be a liftgate), the production Aero B is expected to fill the same role in VW's lineup as the current Passat.
CARS
manofmany.com

Audi e-tron GT is Cool Enough to be Iron Man’s New Ride

Audi is going through a rapid transformation, embracing electric mobility with open arms. That means no more noisy V10 powered R8’s but that doesn’t mean that the future looks or sounds boring as its newest EV, the e-tron GT shows there is still hope for die-hard enthusiasts. In fact, one look at this svelte new Audi and you would half expect this to be Tony Stark’s new mode of transportation.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Audi e-tron Refresh Is Happening Very Soon

Launched in 2018, the e-tron is Audi's first dedicated electric vehicle. Since then, Audi's EV lineup has expanded with the e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron, and China's Q6 e-tron as it prepares to become an all-electric brand by 2026. For the first time, our spies have caught Audi testing an updated version of the original e-tron.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
thedetroitbureau.com

First Look: 2022 Audi A3 and S3

In an era when sedan sales appear to be fading, automakers continue to offer entry-level compact luxury sedans. Case in point: the Audi A3, the latest iteration in a segment brimming with competition, including the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and CLA-Class, BMW 2 Series, Lexus IS, Genesis G70, Cadillac CT4, Acura ILX and forthcoming Integra among others.
CARS
motor1.com

2022 Mercedes-AMG S63e spied looking ready for production

The fuzzy dice are long gone, though the latest Mercedes-AMG S63e test vehicle hasn’t lost its last bit of camouflage. The large hybrid performance sedan was first spotted a year ago wearing a full-body camouflage wrap. However, subsequent spy shots showed the model quickly dispelling any unnecessary coverings, only hiding the AMG-specific bits. The latest spy shots, from our friends at Motor.es, show the S63e hiding its front and rear fascias.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Audi e-tron Makes You Pay for Safety, but It’s Still Tops Among Electric Luxury SUVs

Compact crossover SUVs are hugely popular. They’re large enough to handle SUV-like tasks, but they’re not oversized. And in terms of electric luxury crossovers, the 2021 Audi e-tron stands head and shoulders above the rest. However, the 2021 e-tron isn’t perfect. And although Audi forces customers to pay extra for the best safety features, it’s still an excellent electric crossover SUV.
CARS
topgear.com

Look! It’s a brand-new Audi R8 V10! Meet the ‘performance RWD’

All rear-drive R8s are now ‘performance’ R8s, with more power and torque. Skip 18 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Audi has quietly announced an upgrade to the loudest car it makes. Today, friends, we welcome a brand new...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class spy shots: Mid-cycle update on the way

The current generation of Mercedes-Benz's A-Class compact range is approaching the midway point in its life cycle and in Mercedes tradition will be given a round of updates. Prototypes for the updated A-Class hatchback sold overseas have been out and about for a while and today we have our first look at a prototype for the updated A-Class sedan that we get in the U.S.
CARS
insideevs.com

Audi e-tron GT Vs Tesla Model S: Which EV Sports Sedan Is Better?

The premium sedan segment of the electric car market is truly beginning to heat up. A segment which the Tesla Model S controlled for years through being the only option available, now numerous alternatives are coming to market. Whilst the likes of the Lucid Air and Mercedes EQS may not be true Model S rivals as they are larger and have more of an emphasis on luxury and comfort, it’s certainly true to say the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT are.
CARS
gtplanet.net

Ken Block Drives the Audi e-tron Vision GT Concept

American motorsport personality Ken Block has released a new video in which he gets behind the wheel of a number of famous Audi vehicles, including the fully functional e-tron Vision GT from Gran Turismo Sport. The video comes as an introduction to a new partnership between Block and Audi. They’re...
CARS
Motor1.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Prototype Spied With Articulating Rear Wing

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted this summer that the company had canceled the Model S Plaid+. The rumored trim was supposed to be the pinnacle of Tesla performance, but the Plaid+ powertrain found its way into the “regular” Model S Plaid. New spy photos raise questions about what the company is working on next, as the test vehicle has an articulating rear wing.
CARS
topgear.com

The big test: Audi Q4 e-tron vs Skoda Enyaq iV

But as we enter the electric age, the premium set is going to have to work an awful lot harder to justify its continued existence. Case in point: this twinned offspring of the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform. The bespoke battery-powered, stretchable architecture that supports VW’s own ID.3 hatch and ID.4 crossover has, as you’d expect, been recycled into two new stepchildren. The Enyaq iV – Skoda’s first fully electric SUV, and the Q4 e-tron: Audi’s smallest, cheapest EV to date.
CARS
thedrive

2022 Audi E-Tron GT Review: High-Voltage Fun With Some Sacrifices

Can a high-style, high-tech electric fun machine scrape together enough practicality for a week of kid-commuting?. From my two-year-old Jack’s perspective, the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT has it all: a banging sound system, an expansive glass roof, and the ability to make your insides go all squishy with a tap on the accelerator. Combine all of that with the near-silent in-cabin experience, and you’ve got an Audi that’s “cool” in a way even a child can understand (and summarize).
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy