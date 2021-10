Marcus Rashford has revealed he played through pain for the entirety of last season as the Manchester United and England forward prepares to make his comeback following shoulder surgery. The 23-year-old said he had managed his shoulder injury from September last year and didn’t undergo surgery until after the European Championship this summer. Including the Euros, Rashford played 65 matches for club and country last season and put off the surgery to avoid a lengthy lay-off. Rashford said the pain from his shoulder got worse over the campaign and he has been sidelined since undergoing the procedure in August....

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO