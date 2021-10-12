CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cepton joins smart city accelerator program

Cover picture for the articleLidar supplier Cepton Technologies has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, which intends to bring technologies and companies together to collaborate, innovate and accelerate the rollout of smart cities and smart connected spaces globally. Cepton believes its presence in this ecosystem aligns with Qualcomm Technologies’ vision of bringing efficient, safe and advanced technology to fast-growing urban environments. With its membership, Cepton hopes to advance the use of lidar-based solutions with other members of the program across smart cities and smart connected spaces.

