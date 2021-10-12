Cepton joins smart city accelerator program

I’m the type of traveler that explores new cities by getting lost, to the chagrin of Google and Apple maps. As more urban centers become connected with AI, resulting in an increasing number of pedestrians looking down, few are left to discover hidden haberdasheries and coffee houses. This was the topic of Dr. Annelien Smets talk last month at the IEEE International Smart Cities Conference. The researcher cautioned civic planners about making their municipalities too smart and interpersonal. “Most of the time we know where to go and how to get there, or at least our phone does. We are so used to having all information at our fingertips that we’re no longer used to searching things…but that triggers a very different state of mind. We’re goal-oriented—there is no room for the unknown,” exclaimed Smets.

